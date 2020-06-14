Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Fabrication Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Semiconductor Fabrication Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor fabrication materials can be defined as materials used to pattern the wafer of the semiconductor. The semiconductor fabrication process is used for the creation of integrated circuits on the semiconductor. Electric current is transferred through these integrated circuits. On the other hand, materials used to protect and/or connect the die are called packing materials.

APAC accounted for around 63% of the market share, with Taiwan being the key revenue generator. The presence of leading semiconductor foundries, such as TSMC and UMC, and the increase in the investments by semiconductor companies has been driving the market growth in Taiwan.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Semiconductor Fabrication Material was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Semiconductor Fabrication Material is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Fabrication Material, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Air Liquide SA, Avantor Performance Materials, BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics, DowDuPont, Hemlock Semiconductor, Henkel AG, Hitachi High-Technologies, Honeywell International, JSR Corporation, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Silicon Wafers

Photomasks

Photoresists

Wet Chemicals

CMP Slurry And Pads

Gases

Sputter Targets

Photoresist Ancillaries

Other

Based on the Application:

Computers

Communications

Consumer Goods

Defense & Aerospace

Other

