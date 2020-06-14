Covid-19 Impact on Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shotcrete-sprayed concrete is a specialty concrete that is projected at a high velocity on the construction surface through a sealed and pressure-resistant hose. Application of shotcrete-sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and economical technique. The concrete mix is blown from a spraying nozzle onto the construction surface. It stabilizes and supports structures in concrete applications without the use of any molds.

During 2017, the wet mix process accounted for the major shares of the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market. Benefits such as the efficient applications of concrete, less rebound formation, and cost effectiveness, will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Moreover, the increased usage of wet-mix process for different application industries such as tunneling, underground construction, and mining will also drive the growth prospects of the segment in this global market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete, including the following market information:

Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, CEMEX, GCP Applied Technologies, KPM Industries, LKAB, Mapei, Natural Cement Distribution, Sika, The Euclid Chemical Company, The Quikrete Companies, Votorantim Cimentos, HeidelbergCement, U.S. Concrete, LafargeHolcim, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Based on the Application:

Underground Construction

Water Retaining Structures

Repair Works

Protective Coatings

Other

