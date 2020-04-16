COVID-19 is Impacting the Pet Food Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pet Food Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pet Food Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pet Food Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Pet Food Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Pet Food Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Pet Food market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Pet Food Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Pet Food Market: Mars, Nestle Purina, J.M. Smucker, Colgate-Palmolive, Diamond Pet Foods, General Mills, Heristo, Unicharm, Spectrum Brands, Agrolimen, Nisshin Pet Food, Total Alimentos, Ramical, Butcher’s, MoonShine, Big Time, Yantai China Pet Foods, Gambol, Inspired Pet Nutrition, Thai Union

Global Pet Food Market Segmentation By Product: Pet Dog, Pet Cat, Others

Global Pet Food Market Segmentation By Application: Pet Dog, Pet Cat, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pet Food Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Pet Food Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pet Food Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pet Food Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dry Pet Food

1.4.3 Wet Pet Food

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pet Dog

1.5.3 Pet Cat

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pet Food Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pet Food Industry

1.6.1.1 Pet Food Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pet Food Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pet Food Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pet Food Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pet Food Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pet Food Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Pet Food Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Pet Food Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Pet Food Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Pet Food Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Pet Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Pet Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pet Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pet Food Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pet Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Pet Food Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Pet Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pet Food Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pet Food Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pet Food Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pet Food Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pet Food Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pet Food Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pet Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pet Food Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pet Food Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pet Food Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pet Food Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pet Food Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pet Food Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pet Food Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pet Food Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pet Food Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pet Food Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pet Food Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pet Food by Country

6.1.1 North America Pet Food Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Pet Food Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pet Food by Country

7.1.1 Europe Pet Food Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Pet Food Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pet Food by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pet Food Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pet Food Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pet Food by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Pet Food Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Pet Food Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Food by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mars

11.1.1 Mars Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Mars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mars Pet Food Products Offered

11.1.5 Mars Recent Development

11.2 Nestle Purina

11.2.1 Nestle Purina Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nestle Purina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Nestle Purina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nestle Purina Pet Food Products Offered

11.2.5 Nestle Purina Recent Development

11.3 J.M. Smucker

11.3.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

11.3.2 J.M. Smucker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 J.M. Smucker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 J.M. Smucker Pet Food Products Offered

11.3.5 J.M. Smucker Recent Development

11.4 Colgate-Palmolive

11.4.1 Colgate-Palmolive Corporation Information

11.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Colgate-Palmolive Pet Food Products Offered

11.4.5 Colgate-Palmolive Recent Development

11.5 Diamond Pet Foods

11.5.1 Diamond Pet Foods Corporation Information

11.5.2 Diamond Pet Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Diamond Pet Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Diamond Pet Foods Pet Food Products Offered

11.5.5 Diamond Pet Foods Recent Development

11.6 General Mills

11.6.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.6.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 General Mills Pet Food Products Offered

11.6.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.7 Heristo

11.7.1 Heristo Corporation Information

11.7.2 Heristo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Heristo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Heristo Pet Food Products Offered

11.7.5 Heristo Recent Development

11.8 Unicharm

11.8.1 Unicharm Corporation Information

11.8.2 Unicharm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Unicharm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Unicharm Pet Food Products Offered

11.8.5 Unicharm Recent Development

11.9 Spectrum Brands

11.9.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

11.9.2 Spectrum Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Spectrum Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Spectrum Brands Pet Food Products Offered

11.9.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

11.10 Agrolimen

11.10.1 Agrolimen Corporation Information

11.10.2 Agrolimen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Agrolimen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Agrolimen Pet Food Products Offered

11.10.5 Agrolimen Recent Development

11.12 Total Alimentos

11.12.1 Total Alimentos Corporation Information

11.12.2 Total Alimentos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Total Alimentos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Total Alimentos Products Offered

11.12.5 Total Alimentos Recent Development

11.13 Ramical

11.13.1 Ramical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ramical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Ramical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ramical Products Offered

11.13.5 Ramical Recent Development

11.14 Butcher’s

11.14.1 Butcher’s Corporation Information

11.14.2 Butcher’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Butcher’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Butcher’s Products Offered

11.14.5 Butcher’s Recent Development

11.15 MoonShine

11.15.1 MoonShine Corporation Information

11.15.2 MoonShine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 MoonShine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 MoonShine Products Offered

11.15.5 MoonShine Recent Development

11.16 Big Time

11.16.1 Big Time Corporation Information

11.16.2 Big Time Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Big Time Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Big Time Products Offered

11.16.5 Big Time Recent Development

11.17 Yantai China Pet Foods

11.17.1 Yantai China Pet Foods Corporation Information

11.17.2 Yantai China Pet Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Yantai China Pet Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Yantai China Pet Foods Products Offered

11.17.5 Yantai China Pet Foods Recent Development

11.18 Gambol

11.18.1 Gambol Corporation Information

11.18.2 Gambol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Gambol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Gambol Products Offered

11.18.5 Gambol Recent Development

11.19 Inspired Pet Nutrition

11.19.1 Inspired Pet Nutrition Corporation Information

11.19.2 Inspired Pet Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Inspired Pet Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Inspired Pet Nutrition Products Offered

11.19.5 Inspired Pet Nutrition Recent Development

11.20 Thai Union

11.20.1 Thai Union Corporation Information

11.20.2 Thai Union Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Thai Union Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Thai Union Products Offered

11.20.5 Thai Union Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Pet Food Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Pet Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Pet Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Pet Food Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Pet Food Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Pet Food Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Pet Food Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Pet Food Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Pet Food Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Pet Food Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Pet Food Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Pet Food Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Pet Food Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Pet Food Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Pet Food Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Pet Food Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Pet Food Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pet Food Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pet Food Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.