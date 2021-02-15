Creatinine Measurement Market Future Growth Strategies by 2027 – Cayman Chemical, Randox Laboratories, Dialab, Fosun Pharmaceutical

The creatinine measurement market was valued at US$ 384.69 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 705.96 million by 2027.

Creatinine measurement tests are performed with an aim to analyze functioning of kidneys. These tests can offer comprehensive information about level of chronic kidney disease and risk of renal failure. Furthermore, higher levels of creatinine in the blood are attributed to kidney obstruction, dehydration, increased consumption of proteins, and excessive consumption of medications. The global creatinine measurement market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders coupled, benefits of creatinine measurement to understand the condition of kidneys. However, gradual shift toward novel biomarkers is likely to obstruct the growth of the creatinine measurement market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles in Creatinine Measurement Market

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Abbott

Cayman Chemical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher (Beckman Coulter)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc

Dialab Gmbh

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, Inc. (Bsbe)

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Based on sample type, the creatinine measurement market is segmented into blood or serum and urine. The blood or serum segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 because blood creatinine levels are measured as a test of kidney function and in case of kidney impairment, the creatinine levels in blood increase as a result of poor removal of this substance by kidneys. The market for blood or serum is expected to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Product Insights

The creatinine measurement market, by product, is segmented into kits and reagent. In 2019, the reagent accounted for the largest market share in the global creatinine measurement market by product owing to the low cost and easy accessibility of reagents as compared to the commercially available kits, the market for reagents is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Type Insights

The creatinine measurement market, by type, is segmented into jaffe’s kinetic method and enzymatic Method. The jaffe’s kinetic method segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the creatinine measurement market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period because it helps physicians to conduct diagnosis, thereby assisting them in treatment and management of patients.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and FDA approvals strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the creatinine measurement market adopt the strategy of collaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

