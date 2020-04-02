Credit Insurance Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

“The global credit insurance market is anticipated accounted to US$ 8.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.77 Bn by 2025.”

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, unstable macroeconomic factors that are influencing the growth of credit insurance, and improving sales & accounts receivable support benefits to accentuate the demand for credit insurance. The scope of the research study includes different types of insurance players as global players, regional players as well as niche and local players operating in the credit insurance market. The study also provides market insights and analysis of the credit insurance market, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Company Profiles

Euler Hermes

Atradius N.V.

Coface SA

American Internation Group, Inc.

Credendo

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

CESCE

Export Development Canada

The global credit insurance market is experiencing good growth with regards to the investments, and stringent regulations being laid out in different countries in the current scenario and are anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for credit insurance consists of various established players across the globe, which invest high amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Due to medium entry barrier to the market, several tier 2 companies are upcoming in the market across the globe, increasing the competitiveness of the market over the years. Majority of the companies operating in the global market are based out of Europe, and North America. However, the market is penetrating at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions owing to the increasing export business in the regions. China is one of the prominent countries in Asia Pacific regions with China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation holding the majority of the market share in China.

The market for credit insurance globally has been segmented on the basis of components into two major segments including products and services. The companies operating in the global credit insurance market design and innovate robust products and services depending upon the requirements of the customers or clients. The global credit insurance market is further bifurcated on basis of enterprise size as small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises capture a significant market share in the global credit insurance market over the years.

The different types of applications of credit insurance include domestic trading market and export trading market. The export segment in the application is much more prominent and the demand for credit insurance products and services are gaining importance in the domestic market in the current years. The global market for credit insurance is categorized on basis of five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Geographically, the two most dominant region in the current market scenario accounted for Europe and North America.

