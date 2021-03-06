CRISPR Technology Market Demand, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is a simple but powerful tool for genome editing. This tool enables life science researchers to easily edit DNA sequences and modify gene function. It has many potential applications include correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases and improving crops. By delivering the CRISPR enzyme Cas9 nuclease coupled with synthetic guide RNA (gRNA) into a cell, the cell’s genome can be cut at a desired location, that allows existing genes to be removed or add new ones.

Increasing usage of CRISPR systems in microbiology, growing government and private investments on research and development of genome editing, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and increases application of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production drives the global CRISPR technology market. However, ethical issues associated with CRISPR and lack of skilled personnel restrain the global CRISPR technology market over the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Cellecta, Inc GeneCopoeia, Inc. New England Biolabs OriGene Technologies, Inc. GenScript Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The global CRISPR technology market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application, end user. Based product and services, the market is segmented as, enzymes, kits, services and others. The CRISPR technology market is categorized based on application into, genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. Based on end user, the CRISPR Technology market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and academic & government research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CRISPR Technology market based product and services, application, end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CRISPR Technology Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America held over major share in the CRISPR Technology market in 2017 owing to significant research carried out in order to develop novel therapeutics for disease targeting and high adoption of genome editing technique for germline modifications. North America is expected to collectively contribute towards the growth of CRISPR Technology market owing to the presence of major market players and also the development of technologically advanced products of CRISPR technology is expected to influence the CRISPR technology market growth.

