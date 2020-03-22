Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global cross-linked Polyethylene market size was valued at USD 5.73 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Surging demand from plumbing industry and wires and cables manufacturing sector are the key factors expected to have a positive impact on the market over the coming years.

Increasing demand for weather, heat and moisture resistant materials that provides better protection to wires in order to transfer energy effectively and efficiently is one of the key factors expected to assist the demand for cross-linked polyethylene over the coming years.

Cross-linked polyethylene is mainly utilized in pipe and the plumbing industry as a replacement of traditional materials such as copper, galvanized steel, PVC piping owing to their rusting, cost as well as circulation. Cross linking of polyethylene helps in solving plumbing issues and it can be easier to install. Usage of PEX in plumbing industry possess various advantages such as flexibility, lower material costs, easier installation, environmental benefits, etc. Cross-linked polyethylene is also utilized as an insulation material in wires and cable owing to their better insulating properties and flexibility.

Type Insights of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

High density polyethylene segment wields the maximum share in global PEX market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Cross-linked HDPE is gaining traction in the market primarily owing to the reason that most of the quantity is used in the plumbing application for manufacturing of pipes and tubes.

The medium density polyethylene segment accounted for small share in the market, however it is expected to witness value CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast years, owing to its increasing utilization in medical and other application sector across the globe.

Low density cross-linked polyethylene type segment was valued at USD 2,177.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to significant growth of the wires and cables in the countries such as India, China, Brazil, and some of the Middle Eastern countries

Production

Technology Insights of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

Based on production technology segment, peroxide technology is found to be the most commonly utilized technique to produce cross-linked polyethylene across the globe. Peroxide technology possess various advantages which include good processability, low dielectric loss and high breakdown strength, hence these properties assist their usage in plumbing and cable applications, hence boosting the demand for peroxide technology across the geographies.

Application Insights of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

Considering application, plumbing segment accounted for more than half of the overall market by the end of 2018 and is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. Automotive application segment accounted for small share in the global cross-linked polyethylene market, however demand is expected to observe prominent growth over the coming years

Wires and cables application is also expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years owing to the various advantages associated with the utilization of cross-linked polyethylene such as it can work with high voltage ranges (Up to 35 Kv), weather resistant, provides mechanical protection, can withstand extreme pressure, flexible and cost effective as compared to traditional solutions, etc.

Medical and other application segment together accounted for a small share in the global PEX market by the end of 2018, however demand is expected to surge at significant pace over the coming years

Regional Insights of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

Considering regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 2/5th of the overall market by the end of year 2018 owing to the rising infrastructure activities in the developing nations such as India and China. Further, increasing development of sewer systems, natural gas production units, expansion of pipelines, etc. are found to be some of the key factors assisting the cross-linked polyethylene demand over the coming years.

In the European countries, utilization of cross-linked polyethylene is expected to witness moderate growth owing to the rising demand from automotive sector particularly for thermal insulation, interior parts, gaskets and seals, etc.

North America in the market is accounted for small share by the end of 2018, however it is expected to grow at below average rate during the forecast years, supported by positive outlook of wires and cables industry in U.S.

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market share Insights

The cross- linked polyethylene market is found to be partly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of local as well as regional players across the globe. Key manufacturers involved in the production of cross-linked polyethylene are continuously focusing on production capacity expansion activities in order to enhance their presence in the market as well as to cater the growing demand from automotive and cable application.

Product innovation and mergers & acquisition activities across the value chain are found to be the key strategic initiatives by players in the market. Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of cross-linked polyethylene include The Dow Chemical Company, SILON s.r.o., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne Corporation, Solvay, Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., SABIC, Arkema Group, Armacell, and Hanwha Chemical.

