Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Future with Industry Share, Size and Top Key Player Analysis: Agar, CPPE, EN-FAB, Croda, Cameron, Forum Energy Technologies | Forecast 2025

Crude oil desalting technology is used to remove residual salts from crude oil so that it can be processed in a refinery without corroding and fouling heaters, exchangers, and other equipment. Crude oil desalting is usually the initial process that is carried out during upstream operations.

Crude oil desalting technology is used to remove residual salts from crude oil so that it can be processed in a refinery without corroding and fouling heaters, exchangers, and other equipment. Crude oil desalting is usually the initial process that is carried out during upstream operations. The type and size specification of the desalter is dependent on a few fundamental parameters such as temperature, pressure, fluid viscosity, and flow-rate, and customer specification pertaining to permissible salt in the final product.

Dehydrating of crude oil is generally carried out at production stage to remove excess water from crude oil. Electrostatic dehydrators of combined AC-DC configuration are the most effective and are suitable for all grades of crude oil.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market are Agar, CPPE, EN-FAB, Croda, Cameron, Forum Energy Technologies, GasTech, Komax, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons, Petro Techna, PROSERNAT, Fjords Processing, VME, CPE, Frames, ETI and Process Group

Market Segment By Type –

• Single Stage Crude Oil Desalter

• Two Stage Crude Oil Desalter

• Three Stage Crude Oil Desalter

• AC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

• Combined AC-DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

• DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

Market Segment By Application –

• Upstream

• Downstream

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market

Chapter 1, to describe Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator, with sales, revenue, and price of Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

