Crude Oil Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Crude Oil Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Crude Oil market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Crude Oil market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Crude Oil market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Crude Oil market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Crude Oil market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Crude Oil market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Crude Oil Market Research Report: Hess, ConocoPhillips, Noble Energy, Devon Energy, BP, Shell, Sinopec, Marathon Oil, Husky Energy, Suncor Energy

Global Crude Oil Market by Type: The Very Light Oils, Light Oils, Others

Global Crude Oil Market by Application: Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Mining, Agriculture, Residential (in LPG)

The global Crude Oil market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Crude Oil market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Crude Oil market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Crude Oil market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Crude Oil market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Crude Oil market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Crude Oil market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Crude Oil market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Crude Oil market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Crude Oil market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Crude Oil market?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Crude Oil Market Overview

1.1 Crude Oil Product Overview

1.2 Crude Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 The Very Light Oils

1.2.2 Light Oils

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Crude Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Crude Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Crude Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Crude Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Crude Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Crude Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Crude Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Crude Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Crude Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Crude Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Crude Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Crude Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Crude Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Crude Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Crude Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Crude Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Crude Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Crude Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Crude Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Crude Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Crude Oil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Crude Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Crude Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Crude Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Crude Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Crude Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Crude Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Crude Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Crude Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Crude Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Crude Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Crude Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Crude Oil by Application

4.1 Crude Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.1.3 Mining

4.1.4 Agriculture

4.1.5 Residential (in LPG)

4.2 Global Crude Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Crude Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Crude Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Crude Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Crude Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Crude Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Crude Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil by Application

5 North America Crude Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Crude Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Crude Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Crude Oil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Crude Oil Business

10.1 Hess

10.1.1 Hess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hess Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hess Crude Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Hess Recent Development

10.2 ConocoPhillips

10.2.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.2.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ConocoPhillips Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

10.3 Noble Energy

10.3.1 Noble Energy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Noble Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Noble Energy Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Noble Energy Crude Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Noble Energy Recent Development

10.4 Devon Energy

10.4.1 Devon Energy Corporation Information

10.4.2 Devon Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Devon Energy Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Devon Energy Crude Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Devon Energy Recent Development

10.5 BP

10.5.1 BP Corporation Information

10.5.2 BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BP Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BP Crude Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 BP Recent Development

10.6 Shell

10.6.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shell Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shell Crude Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Shell Recent Development

10.7 Sinopec

10.7.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sinopec Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sinopec Crude Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.8 Marathon Oil

10.8.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Marathon Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Marathon Oil Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Marathon Oil Crude Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Marathon Oil Recent Development

10.9 Husky Energy

10.9.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Husky Energy Crude Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Husky Energy Crude Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Husky Energy Recent Development

10.10 Suncor Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Crude Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Suncor Energy Crude Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Suncor Energy Recent Development

11 Crude Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Crude Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Crude Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

