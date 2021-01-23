CubeSat Market +21.2% CAGR with High Sales Volume Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘CubeSat’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Planet Labs (United States),Pumpkin Space Systems (United States), GomSpace (Germany),Clyde Space (United Kingdom),Surrey Satellite Technologies (United States),Sierra Nevada Corporation (United States),Capella Space (United States),Space Systems Loral (United States),EnduroSat (Bulgaria),CU Aerospace (United States)

CubeSat is defined as the miniaturized satellite for space research which is made up of multiples of 10 cm — 10 cm — 11.35 cm cubic units. It is normally put in orbit by deployers on the International Space Station. Increasing focus on reducing mission costs, the rise in demand for CubeSats in applications related to earth observation are likely to be a major driver for the global CubeSat market over the forecast period. The market for the CubeSats is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 21.2% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Earth Observation & Traffic Monitoring, Communication, Science & Technology, Education), Size (0.25U-1U, 2U, 3U, 6U, 12U, Above 12U), Subsystem (Payloads, Solar Panels & Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Attitude Determination & Control systems, Electrical Power Systems (EPS), Structure, Command & Data Handling (C&DH), Others), End User (Government & Military, Commercial, Non-profit Organizations)

Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in CubeSat Batteries

Market Drivers:

New Application Areas for CubeSats

Economical Compared to Conventional Satellites

Restraints:

Lack of Launch Vehicles

Challenges:

Communication Issues and Rigid Design Structure

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

