Current Technological Advancements on Data Center Automation Market 2022 key players like VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The global data center automation market was valued at $2,483 million in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to reach $8,619 million by 2022. Data center automation involves automation and management of the processes and workflow of a data center facility, such as data center operations and maintenance tasks that are performed manually by human operators. It is a technology that has replaced array of human actions or work, thus automating the flow of business processes, which were earlier done manually.

Automation is already embedded in software systems to a great extent; for instance, customer information is linked across financial as well as procurement functions. However, mostly it is assumed as a part of the normal feature and functionality of a system, and generally not considered as automation, but simply termed as a more powerful system(s).

VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

Efficiency is a key factor affecting the process of data center automation. New technologies are forcing data center providers to adopt innovative methods to increase efficiency, scalability, and reduce redundancy. The global data center automation market is segmented based on solution type, services, operating environment, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution type, it is categorized into storage automation, network automation, and server automation.

Based on services, it is bifurcated into consulting and installation & maintenance. By industry vertical, it is studied across BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector & utilities, energy manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The operating environment segment includes Windows operating system, Unix operating system, and Linux & other operating systems. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to healthy economic growth, increase in Internet connectivity, and high demand for automation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of data center automation by industries and sectors. The Indian market possesses high market potential for data center automation, with companies such as HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, and IBM looking forward for better business opportunities.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Data Center Automation market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Data Center Automation market segments and regions.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Center Automation industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

