Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Recent Advancement & Scope in 2017-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail is gaining traction with changing shopping habits of consumers and increasing penetration of analytics in the daily use sector. The insights from analytics allow retailers and e-commerce businesses to push their discounted products and offers to customers at different stages of buying. The high growth of e-commerce in the developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the vendors of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market in the future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AbsolutData Holdings, Inc.,Adobe Inc,Alteryx Inc.,Fair Isaac Corporation,IBM Corporation,Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.,Mixpanel, Inc.,Oracle Corporation,Salesforce.com, Inc.,SAS Institute Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market?

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing competition among businesses and emerging small and medium-sized retail stores. Moreover, customer behavior shopping patterns play a key role in optimizing sales strategy. This factor is further promoting the growth of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among potential customers is likely to discourage the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, AI and machine learning technologies offer promising growth prospects for the vendors in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market?

The “Global Customer Analytics In E-commerce And Consumer Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, and geography. The global customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Segmentation?

The global customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and organization size. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. The market on the basis of the organization size is classified as large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

What is the Regional Framework of Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

