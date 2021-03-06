Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Key Players, Growth, Analysis, size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.02% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Customer communications management (CCM) is described as an advanced derivative of enterprise content management (ECM) technology. CCM software allows customer interactions through a wide range of media such as email, mobile, web-pages, SMS, print and customer self-services. The CCM Software market has developed from the convergence of output management technologies and document composition & generation.

Thus, the customer communication management market is expected to witness a paradigm shift in growth trend during the forecast period. Customer communications are becoming more and more dynamic with the arrival of novel and ground-breaking communication channels. At present, organizations are emphasizing highly on multifarious and divergent communication channels to reinforce their presence across numerous platforms, as customers could be anywhere within the connected world. Consequently, this is impelling the demand for customer communication management system across the world. In particularly, with U.S. being a forerunning region in terms of technology adoption and supporting infrastructure, the region acts as a lucrative market for CCM as well.CCM vendor are emphasizing on delivering high quality information to their users. In addition, with rising technological developments and penetration of cloud technologies across the industries is driving the demand for context-enriched information through social analytics. The growing demand for personalization in customer communication is also contributing in the growth of CCM market across the U.S.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market encompasses market segments based on solution, enterprise size, deployment, end use industry and country.

In terms of solution, the Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is segregated into:

Software Suite

Managed CCM Services

Other Services (Consulting, Integration and Maintenance)

By enterprise size, the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is also classified into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By deployment, the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is also classified into:

Cloud

On-premise

By end use industry, the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market is also classified into:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

E-commerce and Retail

Hospitality and Travels

Government & Utilities

Others (Education, Entertainment and Media)

By country/region, the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Oracle Corporation

Ecrion, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

Striata

ISIS Papyrus Europe AG

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Cincom Systems, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

Newgen Software, Inc.

Doxee S.p.A.

Intense Technologies Limited.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Customer Communication Management (CCM) related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

