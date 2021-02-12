Cyber Insurance Market In-Depth Summary, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2026

Cyber Insurance Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Cyber Insurance Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance, Liberty Mutual )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Cyber Insurance market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisCyber Insurance, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Cyber Insurance Market: This report focuses on the global Cyber Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

In 2017, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% during 2018-2025.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Cyber Insurance in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Stand-alone

☑ Packaged

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Cyber Insurance in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Financial Institutions

☑ Retail and Wholesale

☑ Healthcare

☑ Business Services

☑ Manufacturing

☑ Technology

☑ Others

Cyber Insurance Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

