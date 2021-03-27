Cyber Insurance Market Rising Trends, Large Demand, Business Ways, High Rate Of Growth By 2026

The Report Titled on “Cyber Insurance Market” which provides COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Production, Capacity, Value, Values & Consumption ), Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Sales Analysis, Impact of Domestic and Market Players. Cyber Insurance Market detailed study of historical and present/future market data. Economic growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Cyber Insurance industry at global level.

Cyber Insurance Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance, Liberty Mutual ), including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

Cyber Insurance Market Report Offers Comprehensive Assessment of:

1) Executive Summary, 2) Cyber Insurance Market Overview, 3) Key Market Trends, 4) Key Success Factors, 5) Market Demand/Consumption (Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis, 6) Cyber Insurance Market Background, 7) Cyber Insurance industry Analysis & Forecast 2020–2026 by Type, Application and Region, 8) Cyber Insurance Market Structure Analysis, 9) Competition Landscape, 10) Company Share and Company Profiles etc.

Scope of Cyber Insurance Market: This report focuses on the global Cyber Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

In 2017, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ Stand-alone

⦿ Packaged

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ Financial Institutions

⦿ Retail and Wholesale

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Business Services

⦿ Manufacturing

⦿ Technology

⦿ Others

Cyber Insurance Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

