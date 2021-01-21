Cyber Security Insurance Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by 2025 | XL, AIG, Berkshire Hathaway, Zurich Insurance, Chubb

Premium market Insights has announced the addition of the “Cyber Security Insurance Market”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cyber Security Insurance market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market valued approximately USD 4.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.51% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cyber Security Insurance Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cyber Security Insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.

Growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions and surge in cyber data breaches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing incidence of unauthorized accessing sensitive business data, such as employees’ personal information, intellectual properties, and financial records, have been rising, which, in turn, is also driving the cyber security insurance market. Moreover, changing number of cybercrime and is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future.

The major market player included in this report are:

XL

AIG

Berkshire Hathaway

Zurich Insurance

Chubb

AON

Bin Insurer

Lockton

Security Scorecard

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

