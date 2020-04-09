D-limonene Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook for D-limonene Market:

D-Limonene is an aromatic bio-solvent which is extracted from the peels of orange fruit. It belongs to the family of citrus terpenes. It is manufactured by distillation or solvent extraction. D-Limonene is traditionally known to have multiple uses in the homecare products, such as an aromatic cleaning agent for kitchen equipment. D-Limonene plays an active role in the cure for bone-related diseases and promotion of weight loss. With the growth of the citrus peel extract market, the D-Limonene market is also expected to exhibit a concurrent growth. D-Limonene as an ingredient possessing an immense market potential, as consumption of natural ingredients is gaining ground in all spheres of consumer products. Moreover, about 45-60% of the citrus fruit is discarded as waste, which presents a voluminous growth opportunity for the D-Limonene market. Production of D-limonene is mainly prominent in U.S. and Brazil.

Potential research in the food sector to expand the applications of D-limonene

The D-Limonene is a highly profitable product with multi-faceted applications in the food processing, aroma, and pharmaceutical industry, which is a strong driver fuelling the growth of the D-limonene market. D-limonene is expected to capitalize on the trend of environment-friendly solvents for industrial purposes, as it is a biodegradable solvent. This scenario is especially apparent in the cleaning solvent products, where the industry is embracing the use of green, renewable and bio-degradable solvents. At manufacturers’ end, D-limonene formulations also allow high-performance and cost-effective manufacturing processes in the cleaning solvents industry. Meanwhile, the research and development vertical in the food processing sector are exploring the applications of D-limonene in many food products where D-limonene is currently not applied. Some of these include chocolate, where D-limonene is being tested for its function as a crystallizing agent. However, these functions are not yet commercialized but open a gateway for expanded applications in the food sector over the forecast period, which may significantly bolster the growth of the D-limonene market. From the standpoint of volume production of D-limonene, the off-season of citrus fruits affects a shortage in the supply D-limonene. Hence, to address the supply issues, some manufacturers are developing alternatives to D-limonene, which may hinder the growth of the D-limonene market.

Global D-limonene Market: Segmentation:

The D-Limonene market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and grade.

On the basis of end user industry, the D-Limonene market is segmented into-

Food & Beverage Processing

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Home Care & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of grade, the D-Limonene market is segmented into-

Food grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Fragrance Grade

Others (High Purity & Ultra high Purity)

Global D-limonene Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global D-limonene market identified across the value chain include include –

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Mentha & Allied Products Private Limited

Interstate Commodities Corp.

LemonConcentrate S.L.

Florida Chemical Company

Astrra Chemicals

Banner Chemicals Limited Recochem Inc.

Citrus Company of Belize Ltd

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp

Global D-limonene Market: Key Takeaways

In October 2018, Praxis Pharmaceutical, S.A., manufacturer of dietary supplements launched a heartburn relief multi-supplements. The said supplements launched contain select ingredients such as d-limonene, gingerol, probiotics and others.

Opportunities for D-limonene Market Participants:

Manufacturers in U.S. and Brazil who produce natural extracts/oils such as palm, mustard, soybean, canola, etc. can easily commence the production of D-limonene, as the facility, equipment and technology is required for the production of D-Limonene is the same as that required for other oils. From end users perspective, consumer buying patterns are governed by the presence of label-friendly ingredients on the end products. Hence, informative labels on the end use products containing D-limonene, describing its potential and value as a natural ingredient may enable manufacturers to attract a wider consumer base. This move can also be supported by additional activities such as educational marketing from the environment-friendly standpoint which will influence the current consumer sentiments in developed countries such as Europe and North America.