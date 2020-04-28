Dairy Alternative Market by Source (Soy milk, Almond milk, Rice milk, Other sources), Application (Food and Beverage) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 | WhiteWave Foods Company (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), SunOpta Inc.(Canada), Earth’s Own Food Company

The New Report “Dairy Alternative Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Dairy alternative based food and beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant based sources. These are increasingly being consumed by lactose intolerant and vegan individuals. A wide variety of food and beverages are available in the market, which are prepared from milk derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut and others. Popularly consumed dairy alternative based products are milk, ice-cream, cheese, butter and others.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of dairy alternative products and growing vegan population are the major factors boosting the demand these products. Moreover, increasing health consciousness, rise in disposable income and awareness towards chemical free products are some of the other factors fueling the market growth.

WhiteWave Foods Company (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), SunOpta Inc.(Canada), Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.(Canada), Living Harvest Foods Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(U.S.), Organic Valley Family of Farms (U.S.), Panos Brands LLC (U.S.), Pascual Group (Spain), and Eden Foods Inc.(U.S.).

However, higher cost compared to conventional milk/milk based products and prominence of low-cholesterol, and low-fat conventional milk/milk based products have emerged to be major challenges for the players operating in the market. The market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities owing to rising lactose intolerance and increasing demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of dairy alternative based food & beverages is expected to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market.

The world dairy alternative market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel and geography. By source, the market is categorized into four segments which include soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food and beverages. Food is further categorized into spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others. Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Dairy Alternative equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dairy Alternative Market Size

2.2 Dairy Alternative Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dairy Alternative Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Dairy Alternative Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dairy Alternative Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dairy Alternative Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Dairy Alternative Sales by Product

4.2 Global Dairy Alternative Revenue by Product

4.3 Dairy Alternative Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Dairy Alternative Breakdown Data by End User

