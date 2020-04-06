Data Center Accelerator Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2025

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Data Center Accelerator industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Data Center Accelerator as well as some small players.

The key players covered in this study

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Accelerator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Center Accelerator , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Center Accelerator in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Data Center Accelerator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Data Center Accelerator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Data Center Accelerator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Accelerator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.