Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2029

The Data Center Interconnect Platforms market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADVA Optical Networking, Avaya., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Coriant GmbH, Dell, Fujitsu Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation, VMware, and ZTE Corporation.

The global data center interconnect (DCI) platforms market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Component

Solutions Layer 2-Ethernet Open Optical Line Systems (OOLS) Packet Optical Networking

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Application

Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

Federated Data Storage

Content Delivery

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Industry

Communication Service Providers (CSP)

Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP)

Government & Public Sector

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others (Automotive, etc.)

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Platforms Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



