Data Center Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

The Data Center market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Data Center market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Fact.MR, the Data Center market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Data Center market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Data Center market are elaborated thoroughly in the Data Center market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Data Center market players.

Data Center Market: Changes in Operational Processes and IT Staff Shortage Confining Growth Prospects

Transformations in technology and data center network have meant that reorganizing and updating operational processes apropos of software and hardware has become imperative. Changes in operational processes have necessitated overall upgradation of the management process in organizations. This further entails challenges such as substantial implementation time, which in turn results in project delays against the backdrop of process re-engineering.

Proliferation of digitization and technological advancements in the data center market have propelled demand for skilled IT professionals for the management and handling of software-defined and connected services. However, shortage of IT staff in lucrative areas such as crisis management, operational efficiency, IoT and software-defined networking, Big Data, cloud computing, and mobility has led to varying uncertainties in solutions, This has further increased the probability of system errors or functional failures, thereby confining growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders. Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach. This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives. This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market. Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

