Data Center Power Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026



Complete study of the global Data Center Power market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Data Center Power industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Data Center Power production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Data Center Power market include _Emerson Network Power, Raritan, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Cummins Power Generation, Tripp Lite, Hewlett-Packard Development, Delta Power Solutions, CyberPower Systems, Santak

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Data Center Power industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Data Center Power manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Data Center Power industry.

Global Data Center Power Market Segment By Type:

AC Power Supply, DC Power Supply

Global Data Center Power Market Segment By Application:

Telecom & IT, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Data Center Power industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Center Power market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Data Center Power industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Center Power market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Center Power market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Center Power market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Data Center Power Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Power

1.2 Data Center Power Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Power Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 AC Power Supply

1.2.3 DC Power Supply

1.3 Data Center Power Segment by Application

1.3.1 Data Center Power Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Telecom & IT

1.3.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Data Center Power Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Data Center Power Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Data Center Power Market Size

1.4.1 Global Data Center Power Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Data Center Power Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Data Center Power Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Data Center Power Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Data Center Power Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Data Center Power Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Data Center Power Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Data Center Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Data Center Power Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Data Center Power Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Data Center Power Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Data Center Power Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Data Center Power Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Data Center Power Production

3.4.1 North America Data Center Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Data Center Power Production

3.5.1 Europe Data Center Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Data Center Power Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Data Center Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Data Center Power Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Data Center Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Data Center Power Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Data Center Power Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Data Center Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Data Center Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Data Center Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Data Center Power Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Data Center Power Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Data Center Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Data Center Power Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Data Center Power Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Data Center Power Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Data Center Power Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Data Center Power Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Data Center Power Business

7.1 Emerson Network Power

7.1.1 Emerson Network Power Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Emerson Network Power Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Raritan

7.2.1 Raritan Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Raritan Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ABB Ltd

7.3.1 ABB Ltd Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ABB Ltd Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eaton Corporation Plc

7.4.1 Eaton Corporation Plc Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eaton Corporation Plc Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Electric Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.6.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Schneider Electric SE

7.7.1 Schneider Electric SE Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Schneider Electric SE Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cummins Power Generation

7.8.1 Cummins Power Generation Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cummins Power Generation Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tripp Lite

7.9.1 Tripp Lite Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tripp Lite Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hewlett-Packard Development

7.10.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Data Center Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Data Center Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Data Center Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Delta Power Solutions

7.12 CyberPower Systems

7.13 Santak

8 Data Center Power Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Data Center Power Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Center Power

8.4 Data Center Power Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Data Center Power Distributors List

9.3 Data Center Power Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Data Center Power Market Forecast

11.1 Global Data Center Power Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Data Center Power Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Data Center Power Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Data Center Power Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Data Center Power Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Data Center Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Data Center Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Data Center Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Data Center Power Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Data Center Power Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Data Center Power Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Data Center Power Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Data Center Power Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Data Center Power Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Data Center Power Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Data Center Power Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

