DATA CENTRE COOLING MARKET Estimated size Discern 2x Expansion by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Data Centre Cooling market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Data Centre Cooling market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Data Centre Cooling Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Data Centre Cooling Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Data Centre Cooling Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Data Center Cooling is an essential element in the working of a data center. It signifies the cooling technologies and systems for bettering the working capabilities. Efficient cooling technologies help in reducing the operational expenditure of a data center. Because of the traction in the deployment rate of the data center, requirement is increasing continuously, creating opportunities for data center service and equipment companies to plunge in this pool. In order to achieve cost-effective and efficient operation of data centers, it is important to trim down the cost associated with it.

In the current scenario, companies are heading from maintaining manual records to electronic records. The transition of management of data from manual to electronic requires efficient storage for data. Moreover, government has set various regulations related to environment on the operations of data center, increasing demand for solutions that are eco-friendly. With the growing demand to reduce the operational costs across various industry verticals, managers of the data center are compelled to implement efficient and cost-effective technologies of data center cooling. With the help of efficient cooling technologies, consumption of energy can be brought down by 70%.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Data Centre Cooling Market encompasses market segments based on air crafts, type of lease, service and country.

In terms of Air crafts, the global Data Centre Cooling Market can be classified into:

Air Conditioning

Economizers

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Management Systems

In terms of End-user, the global Data Centre Cooling market is classified into:

Healthcare

BFSI

Telecom

Oil And Gas

In terms of Services, the global Data Centre Cooling market is categorized into:

Enterprises

Cloud Providers

Collocation Providers

By country/region, the global Data Centre Cooling Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Emerson Network Power

Green Revolution Cooling

IBM Corporation

Keysource

Minkels

Munters

Raritan

Stulz

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Data Centre Cooling Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

