DATA CENTRE EQUIPMENT MARKET MAY SET NEW GROWTH STORY WITH NEC CORPORATION, BROCADE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS INC, ALCATEL LUCENT, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA, MERU NETWORKS, INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, AND MORE
Data Centre Equipment Market research report proves to be an innovative and new solution for the businesses in today’s varying market place. This market report supports businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the ICT industry. It includes key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The research study that has taken place in Data Centre Equipment Market report covers the local, regional as well as global market. The report comprises of information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easy to understand for the users.
The market studies, market insights and market analysis encompassed in Data Centre Equipment Market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with which ladder of the success can be climbed quickly and easily. Market segmentation analysis conducted in Data Centre Equipment Market research report with respect to product type, applications, and geography is very encouraging in taking any verdict about the products. Data Centre Equipment Market report takes into consideration the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa to analyse the data.
Global Data Centre Equipment Market is expected to growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period to 2026.
The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the Data Centre Equipment Market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the Market. Data Centre Equipment Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing virtualization in network environments
- Increased adoption of cloud services and big data
- Lower Degree of Downtime
Market Restraint:
- High energy consumption and cooling issues of data centres
- Lack of skilled workforce
Key Market Competitors: Global Data Centre Equipment Market
The key players operating in the global data centre equipment market are –
- Hewlett-Packard
- F5 Networks, Inc
- Emulex Corporation.
- Digi International Inc
The other players in the market are NEC Corporation, Brocade Communication Systems Inc, Alcatel Lucent, Schneider Electric SA, Meru Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Avaya Inc., Dell Inc., Juniper Networks, F5, NetApp Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Co, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, QNAP Systems Inc and many more.
Key Questions Answered in Data Centre Equipment Market
- What will be the size and CAGR of the Data Centre Equipment Market in 2026?
- Which product will gain the highest demand in the Data Centre Equipment Market?
- Which application could show the best growth in the Data Centre Equipment Market?
- What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
- Which players will lead the Data Centre Equipment Market in the coming years?
The report answers several questions about the Data Centre Equipment Market includes:
Which key factors drive the market?
Who are the key market players for Data Centre Equipment Market?
Which strategies are used by top players in the market?
What are the key market trends in Data Centre Equipment Market?
Which trends and challenges will influence the growth of market?
Which barriers do the Data Centre Equipment Markets face?
What are the market opportunities for vendors and what are the threats faced by them?
What are the most important outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Data Centre Equipment Market?
