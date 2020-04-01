Data Preparation Tools Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook to 2027 – Altair Engineering, ALTERYX, Informatica, International Business Machines, Microsoft

Data preparation tools help in combining, cleaning, exploring, and transforming raw data into curated datasets for data analytics, data integration, data discovery, and data science. Rising adoption of cloud platforms and a self-service data preparation platform is a growing trend among the data-driven IT companies. The need for efficient cataloging tools to access and analyze a large volume of data is booming the growth of the data preparation tools market. Increasing unstructured and semi-structured data, also rising complexity of data requires data preparation tools, which also attributed the growth of the data preparation tools market.

Growing adoption of the data preparation tool due to its benefits such as allows efficient analysis, limited error, and inaccuracies during data processing, and makes all processes more accessible to the user, henceforth boosting the growth of the data preparation tools market. Growing demand for self-service data preparation tools in enterprises to adopt advanced analytics and business intelligence, which fuels the growth of the data preparation tools market. Furthermore, modernization of business operations and the increasing use of data preparation tools in business analytics is expected to positively impact on the growth of the data preparation tools market.

The List of Companies

Altair Engineering, Inc.

2. ALTERYX, INC.

3. Informatica

4. International Business Machines Corporation

5. Microsoft

6. MicroStrategy Incorporated

7. QlikTech International AB

8. SAP SE

9. SAS Institute Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data preparation tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data preparation tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data preparation tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data preparation tools market in these regions.

