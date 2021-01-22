Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Prominent Players like HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, EMC Corporation, VMware

With the increasing amount of business data, its backup and recovery has been one of the most challenging issues. Further, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components delivered as a service has elevated the need for data protection in the current business scenario. The need for a common service for data protection by cloud service providers necessitated the evolution of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). DPaaS is a web-delivered cloud-based service designed to safeguard data assets of businesses. Several companies deploy DPaaS for better network security and advanced data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.

Businesses seek advanced cloud features for better management and high scalability in their services. The increasing demand for cost effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the global data protection as a service market. Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have driven the global market at a remarkable extent. However, high incurrence of costs and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the identifiable restraints of the DPaaS market growth.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market including: IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market segments and regions.

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by Deployment Model:

Public cloud

Private cloud and Hybrid cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market, by Service Type

DRaaS

BaaS and STaaS

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 DPAAS MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

CHAPTER 5 DPAAS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 6 DPAAS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7 DPAAS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

