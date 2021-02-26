Data Warehousing Market Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Potential, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027

A data warehouse is also called as an enterprise data warehouse, this system used for reporting and data analysis, and is considered a core component of business intelligence. The growing volume of data needs a dedicated storage system, hence growing demand for the growth of the market. Rising trends of cloud computing and increasing demand for high-speed analytics is also boosting the growth of the market. Data warehousing allows users to access a wide range of information, and the data is organized in an effective and relevant manner, which is projected to the growth of the data warehousing market.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Warehousing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Warehousing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Rising adoption of data warehouse owing to its benefits such as it saves time, delivers enhanced business intelligence, increases data quality and consistency, and generates a high return on investment. Additionally, it improves the decision-making process and streamlines the flow of information.

These factors are driving the growth of the data warehousing market. However, high implementation cost is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Rise in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics is also boosting the demand for the data warehousing market. A growing need for data management, various enterprises are investing in data warehouse solutions to improve their business; these factors are expected to drive the growth of the data warehousing market.

Leading Key Players:

• Actian Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• SAP

• Snowflake Inc.

• Teradata

The global data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of offering, type of data, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as extraction transportation and loading (ETL) solutions, statistical analysis, data mining, others.

On the basis of type of data the market is segmented as unstructured data, semi-structured and structured data. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud, hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing, it and telecom, retail, others)

