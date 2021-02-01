Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2026

Global Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service industry.

Market: Dynamics

The report profiles the numerous factors that are likely to have a lasting impact on the growth trajectory of the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market. This helps the report provide readers with a clear picture of the growth dynamics of the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market, allowing them to make informed decisions likely to benefit their enterprise. The key drivers and restraints likely to impact the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market are analyzed in the report, giving readers an idea of the most beneficial facets as well as pitfalls in the market. This detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints of the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market constitutes a key part of the report, as it provides readers with crucial information on how best to expand their presence in the market in the coming years.

Global Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Services Market: Segmentation

Network design consulting is likely to remain the dominant consulting service in the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market in the coming years. The crucial importance of network design in modern data centers, which can exhibit a high amount of customization to accommodate different industry verticals, is likely to enable steady growth of the network design segment of the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market in the coming years. The network design segment was valued at US$581.1 mn in 2017, accounting for 26.2% of the market. The segment is likely to exhibit a robust 9.9% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period and is thus likely to rise to a valuation of US$929.6 mn by 2022.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global datacenter network consulting and integration services market due to the widespread proliferation of advanced data center technology in North America and steady growth of numerous key end use verticals. The North America market for datacenter network consulting and integration services was valued at US$854.8 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$1,253.5 mn by 2022, rising at a robust 8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Global Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global datacenter network consulting and integration service market include Google Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems, NTT Communication Corporation, Apple, Microsoft, Equinix, AT&T, HP Enterprise, and Digital Reality.

