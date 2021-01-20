DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2020 | What are the key factors driving the growth of the Industry?

DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Summary 2020

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic.

Two of the world’s largest manufacturers occupy for over 70% of global market share in 2018. Rogers/Curamik is the largest producer, and KCC Corporation is the second. In future, the Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Heraeus Electronics and other players will play more important roles, especially in Chinsa market.

The DBC Ceramic Substrate market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 340 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DBC Ceramic Substrate.

The DBC Ceramic Substrate market report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors' information.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Rogers/Curamik, KCC, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Heraeus Electronics, Tong Hsing, Remtec, Stellar Industries Corp, Nanjing Zhongjiang, Zibo Linzi Yinhe, NGK Electronics Devices, IXYS Corporation,

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the DBC Ceramic Substrate market 2020 collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Market Segment by Type, covers :

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate, Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Power Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Home Appliances and CPV, Aerospace and Others,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The DBC Ceramic Substrate Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global DBC Ceramic Substrate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the DBC Ceramic Substrate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global DBC Ceramic Substrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the DBC Ceramic Substrate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2025. The key drivers that are impacting the demand in global DBC Ceramic Substrate markets include the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

