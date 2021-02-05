DDI Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (Network Automation, Virtualization and Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security)

The New Report “DDI Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The DDI, i.e. DNS, DHCP, and IP address management are the tools to quickly and easily manage the tasks related to internet protocol address management. It also provides services for DNS and DHCP management across the internet network. DDI is one of the critical tools for DDI enterprise management. The upgraded DDI solution also reduces OPEX related to DNS, IPAM, DHCP by more than 50%. DDI solution maintains network dynamics smooth and secure, which enables organizations to reduce their maintenance cost and operational cost. Various verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and others are adopting DDI to for network security and IPAM.

Factors such as bring your own device (BYOD), reduction in operational expenditure, the emergence of IoT, DNS server, and others are significantly driving the global DDI market during the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the DDI market during the forecast period. Vendors are witnessing huge opportunity in India and China due to the rapid industrialization and adoption of IoT across the sectors.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Bluecat Networks, 2. BT Diamond IP, 3. Cisco Systems, Inc., 4. Efficientip, 5. Fusionlayer Inc., 6. Infoblox Inc., 7. Men & Mice, 8. Microsoft Corporation, 9. Nokia Corporation, 10. Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global DDI market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global DDI are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DDI Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global DDI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of application is classified as Network Automation, Virtualization and Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security, and Others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DDI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DDI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DDI Market Size

2.2 DDI Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 DDI Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 DDI Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players DDI Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into DDI Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global DDI Sales by Product

4.2 Global DDI Revenue by Product

4.3 DDI Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global DDI Breakdown Data by End User

