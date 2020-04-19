Declared Name Change to G6 Materials Corp.: Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (the “Company” or “Graphene,”) (TSXV:GGG, OTC:GPHBF) declares that on January 23, 2020, the Company will be changing its name to G6 Materials Corp. (“G6”). The Company’s offers will keep on exchanging on the TSX Venture Exchange under a similar ticker image (“GGG”). Related to the name change, the Company’s new CUSIP number will be 361333107, and the ISIN number will be CA3613331071

The name change and refreshed marking mirrors the Company’s developing business methodology and more noteworthy spotlight on new worthwhile open doors in the field of cutting edge materials. The Company has just created graphene added substances for overlaid carbon fiber and fiberglass composites, a quickly developing $40B industry. These graphene added substances are relied upon to fundamentally improve materials at present utilized in protection, airspace, marine, and car ventures. The Company has effectively settled an industry association with a private Singaporean organization, with G6 driving the advancement of new graphene-upgraded composite materials to be utilized for improved execution and toughness for marine vessels and structures.

The organization in Singapore concentrated on the marine division is a case of the Company’s procedure to adapt IP with significant industry accomplices. The Company’s central command will stay in Ronkonkoma, NY Customers, sellers, and accomplices will discover no adjustment in the nature of the items offered, getting data on current items or administrations, or directing business with the new business personality.

At first, the Company’s center was a claim to fame market of graphene 3D printing materials, as showed by its old name “Graphene 3D Lab”. Over late years, the Company has built up a differing IP portfolio and skill in the assembling of premium-grade graphene materials. The Company has the in-house ability to make details for graphene added substances for different materials, for example, thermoplastics, thermosets, for example, epoxies, and inks. It enables the Company to tailor graphene properties with an emphasis on the wide market of mechanical composites, improving them, more grounded, more secure, and lighter.

“We are exceptionally eager to exhibit this new picture of our Company to our investors,” remarked Daniel Stolyarov, the CEO of the Company.” Our new corporate name better mirrors our refreshed and more extensive concentration in cutting edge graphene materials and speaks to a progress as we take a stab at huge development inside business sectors that can possibly convey considerable returns.”

About G6 Materials Corp

G6 Materials Corp. is an inventive innovation organization working in the space of cutting edge materials. The organization’s work is devoted to research, improvement, and commercialization of the weighty properties of graphene and other 2D materials. The organization is offering cutting edge arrangements in a few regions, including:

Research and development Materials: These various materials have a full range of business, research, and military applications. The Company’s entirely possessed auxiliary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., at present ideas more than 100 graphene and related items to a customer list involved in excess of 14,000 clients around the world, including almost every Fortune 500 tech organization and significant research college. Some remarkable customers are NASA, Ford Motor Co., GE, Apple, Xerox, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM, and Stanford University.

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers an arrangement of 3D printable fibers.

Elite Epoxies: Adhesive materials created by the organization are dispersed under G6-EpoxyTM exchange name and can be bought at www.g6-epoxy.com

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is an overall provider of a wide assortment of building squares to R&D offices in the pharmaceutical/farming ventures, biotechnology, scholarly organizations, and hello there tech organizations.

The Company’s central station are situated at 760 Koehler Avenue, Ronkonkoma, New York. This 8,000 sq. ft. office is arranged in a tech park close to Long Island MacArthur Airport, around 45 miles east of New York City. The office has adequate office and R&D space, just as more than 4,000 sq. ft. of creation and distribution center space.

Our office is outfitted with a wet lab for graphene wafer handling and reactors for graphene generation just as twin and single screw extruders and different sap blending hardware. The exploration group of G6 Materials Corp works a best in class expository research facility, creating and testing the nature of materials. The in-house scientific abilities incorporate rheology estimation station, four-test conductivity estimation hardware, Universal Test Station for assessment of materials’ mechanical exhibition, Raman spectroscopy, and optical microscopy.

This public statement may contain forward-looking proclamations. Forward-looking proclamations are explanations that identify with future, not past, occasions. In this specific circumstance, forward-looking proclamations frequently address an organization’s normal future business and budgetary execution, and regularly contain words, for example, “foresee,” “accept,” “plan”, “gauge”, “expect”, and “mean”, articulations that an activity or occasion “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or happen, or other comparable articulations.

By their temperament, forward-looking articulations include known and obscure dangers, vulnerabilities and different components which may cause our genuine outcomes, execution or accomplishments, or other future occasions, to be tangibly not the same as any future outcomes, execution or accomplishments communicated or inferred by such forward-looking explanations. Such factors incorporate, among others, the accompanying dangers: the dangers related with exceptional suit, assuming any; dangers related with selection by enterprises of graphene-based items wellbeing and natural components influencing reception of these advances; dependence on key work force; the potential for irreconcilable circumstances among specific officials, executives or advertisers with certain different ventures; the nonappearance of profits; rivalry; weakening; the instability of our regular offer cost and volume; and assessment outcomes to U.S. Investors.

Forward-looking articulations are made dependent on the executives’ convictions, evaluations and assessments on the date that announcements are made, and the Company embraces no commitment to refresh forward-looking proclamations if these convictions, appraisals, and sentiments or different conditions should change. Financial specialists are advised against ascribing undue sureness to advance looking articulations.