Decorated Apparel Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2025

The Decorated Apparel market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

in global market, which accounts for about 44.70% in 2018.

Another main kind is Screen printing, for many companies, Screen Printing is attractive because of the market consumption. The Screen Printing share the rest 33.32% market share in 2018.

Dye Sublimation, Direct to Garment Printing and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 7.33% in 2018 together.

Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Decorated Apparel market are Hanesbrands, SHERRY, EmbroidMe, Vantage, Sharprint, Advance Printwear, ScreenWorks, Target Decorative Apparel, WS&Company, MV Sport, Yunnan Mimori Dress, Lynka, TR McTaggart and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 34% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

In 2018, the global Decorated Apparel market size was 1970.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3811.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hanesbrands

SHERRY

EmbroidMe

Vantage

Sharprint

Advance Printwear

ScreenWorks

Target Decorative Apparel

WS&Company

MV Sport

Yunnan Mimori Dress

Lynka

TR McTaggart

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Direct to Garment Printing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Men

Women

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Decorated Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

What does the Decorated Apparel market report contain?

Segmentation of the Decorated Apparel market to target the growth outlook and trends affecting these segments.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Consumption behavior of each segment of the Decorated Apparel market in every region.

Thorough analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries.

In-depth insights about the recent R&D projects performed by each Decorated Apparel market player.

