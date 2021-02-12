Decorative Concrete Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Decorative Concrete Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Decorative Concrete market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1593438/global-decorative-concrete-market

The competitive landscape of the global Decorative Concrete market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Decorative Concrete market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Decorative Concrete Market Research Report: BASF SE, PPG Industries, 3M Company, Du Pont, RPM International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Boral Limited, Cemex, S.A.B De C.V., Sika AG, Ultratech Cement Limited, Arkema SA

Global Decorative Concrete Market by Type: Stamped concrete, Stained concrete, Concrete overlays, Colored concrete, Polished concrete, Epoxy coating, Others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)

Global Decorative Concrete Market by Application: Residential, Non-residential

The Decorative Concrete market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Decorative Concrete market. In this chapter of the Decorative Concrete report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Decorative Concrete report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Decorative Concrete market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Decorative Concrete market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Decorative Concrete market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Decorative Concrete market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Decorative Concrete market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Decorative Concrete market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1593438/global-decorative-concrete-market

Table of Contents

1 Decorative Concrete Market Overview

1.1 Decorative Concrete Product Overview

1.2 Decorative Concrete Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stamped concrete

1.2.2 Stained concrete

1.2.3 Concrete overlays

1.2.4 Colored concrete

1.2.5 Polished concrete

1.2.6 Epoxy coating

1.2.7 Others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)

1.3 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Decorative Concrete Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Decorative Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Decorative Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Decorative Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Decorative Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Decorative Concrete Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Decorative Concrete Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Decorative Concrete Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Decorative Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Decorative Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Decorative Concrete Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Decorative Concrete Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Decorative Concrete Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Decorative Concrete as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Decorative Concrete Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Decorative Concrete Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Decorative Concrete Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Decorative Concrete Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Decorative Concrete Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Decorative Concrete Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Decorative Concrete Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Decorative Concrete Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Decorative Concrete Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Decorative Concrete by Application

4.1 Decorative Concrete Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-residential

4.2 Global Decorative Concrete Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Decorative Concrete Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Decorative Concrete Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Decorative Concrete Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Decorative Concrete by Application

4.5.2 Europe Decorative Concrete by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Decorative Concrete by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete by Application

5 North America Decorative Concrete Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Decorative Concrete Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Decorative Concrete Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Concrete Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Decorative Concrete Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Decorative Concrete Business

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF SE Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF SE Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.2 PPG Industries

10.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 PPG Industries Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.3 3M Company

10.3.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 3M Company Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3M Company Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.3.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.4 Du Pont

10.4.1 Du Pont Corporation Information

10.4.2 Du Pont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Du Pont Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Du Pont Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.4.5 Du Pont Recent Development

10.5 RPM International Inc.

10.5.1 RPM International Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 RPM International Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 RPM International Inc. Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RPM International Inc. Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.5.5 RPM International Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Huntsman International LLC

10.6.1 Huntsman International LLC Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huntsman International LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Huntsman International LLC Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huntsman International LLC Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.6.5 Huntsman International LLC Recent Development

10.7 The Sherwin-Williams Company

10.7.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.7.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

10.8 Boral Limited

10.8.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Boral Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Boral Limited Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Boral Limited Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.8.5 Boral Limited Recent Development

10.9 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V.

10.9.1 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.9.5 Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. Recent Development

10.10 Sika AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Decorative Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sika AG Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sika AG Recent Development

10.11 Ultratech Cement Limited

10.11.1 Ultratech Cement Limited Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ultratech Cement Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ultratech Cement Limited Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ultratech Cement Limited Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.11.5 Ultratech Cement Limited Recent Development

10.12 Arkema SA

10.12.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

10.12.2 Arkema SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Arkema SA Decorative Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Arkema SA Decorative Concrete Products Offered

10.12.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

11 Decorative Concrete Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Decorative Concrete Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Decorative Concrete Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.