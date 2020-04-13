Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, Market size and Forecast up to 2023

The global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape with company market share and performance in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2028. To determine the decorative plastic and paper laminates market, we have tracked down the production of key players such Archidply Industries Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, Greenlam Industries Ltd. and Stylam Industries Ltd and quantified their sales to counter validate the market size. The FMI assessment is based on a multipronged approach that comprises secondary and primary research and triangulation of data obtained therefrom. During the initial phase of research work, product mapping was done, in which the types of products offered by major players with respect to application area were identified. Further, in secondary research, data available in the public domain such as industry association, company annual reports, white papers, publications, journals and government sites, among other sources was collected and accordingly, a set of data points were built. For the same, a top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each type and a bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimation. For forecast assessment, forecast growth for end-use industries such as residential, commercial, institutional and other factors affecting the consumption of decorative plastic and paper laminates have been considered. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to decorative plastic and paper laminates and the expected market value in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand each individual segments’ relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. The report also analyses the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market on the basis of the incremental $ opportunity and global absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the decorative plastic and paper laminates market forecast; however, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify the market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. market share index, CAGR index and incremental $ opportunity index, to identify the high potential resources in the decorative plastic and paper laminates market. Moreover, the market attractiveness index is important to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market.

Each market player encompassed in the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

