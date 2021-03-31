Decrease in Demand of Document Databases Market to Restrict Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
Earlier, every organization used relational databases which required a predefined schema to store data. Today, due to the increasing awareness of big data analytics and cloud, data has become an integral part of every organization. Everyday huge amount of data is created, distributed and collated to make a business decision. With the evolution of document databases, storing data and their manipulation became easy. It enables a user to store unstructured or semi-structured data easily in the form of records that describes the data in a document as well as the actual data.
Document databases like MongoDB, CouchDB, and RavenDB encapsulated data and uses encoding techniques like XML, YAML, JSON and BSON and binary forms like PDF and Microsoft Office documents. These databases are used when an organization wants to store data that can be easily split and partitioned across some documents and does not have any complex relations between the data tables.
Document Databases: Drivers and Restraints
Factors like ease of internet access, simplicity, speed and scalability of document databases are boosting the growth of the market. Also, most of the document databases are open-source, schema-less, and runs efficiently on clusters.
The factors restraining the market of document database are problems faced in testing the NoSQL applications and complexity in using the database in applications that have structured data.
Innovative launches of NoSQL solutions is one of the trends in document database market.
Document Databases: Segmentation
Segmentation based on types in Document Databases Market:
- Key-value: It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data
- Column oriented: It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems
- Document stored: It stores semi-structured document in formats like
- Graph based: This model can scale across multiple machines.
Segmentation based on applications in Document Databases Market:
- E-commerce
- Web applications
- Mobile applications
- Social media
- Others
Segmentation based on end-user in Document Databases Market:
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
Document Databases: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the Document Databases market are Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Aerospike, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., Basho Technologies, DataStax, Inc, Oracle Corporation and MapR Technologies, Inc.
Regional Overview
North America is expected to the largest market of Document Databases. The majority of Document Databases vendors such as Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc, are based in North America region. This is attributed to the rising penetration of cloud and data analytics in the market. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to rising adoption of cloud based applications.
