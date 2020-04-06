Decrease in Demand of Smart Logistics Market to Restrict Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Smart Logistics Market: Introduction

Increasing technological advancements and demand for advanced services and systems have resulted into the introduction of technologies such as IoT, smart solutions, Big Data analytics, etc. Integration of these technologies have assisted in enhancing the overall output of various processes. One such integration of these technologies with logistics, with an intention of enhancing the overall efficiency associated with the logistic processes has resulted into smart or connected logistics.

The smart logistics market has witnessed significant traction since its inception and, is furthermore, expected to witness a double digit growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for automated logistic systems globally.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24457

Smart Logistics Market: Dynamics

The increasing adoption of smart devices, Big Data analytics, cloud computing and IoT has enabled a connected environment, which as a result has enhanced the tracking and management processes. These factors are, thus, expected to be the key drivers for the growth of the global smart logistics market. Besides, the increasing demand and adoption of RFID technology for enhancing the tracking processes is also expected to be a factor impelling the growth of the smart logistics market, in terms of value. Advantages associated with smart logistics such as enhanced supply chain management, elimination of complexities associated with processes such as communication, freight management, cost-effectiveness, warehousing and distribution, etc., are also expected to drive the demand for smart logistics globally. Additionally, the initiatives taken by the government for enabling a connected environment is also expected to drive the adoption of smart logistics.

However, lack of infrastructure and slow technological development in some of the underdeveloped countries for enabling a connected environment, challenges the implementation of smart logistics, and thus, acts as a restrain for the growth of the global smart logistics market.

Smart Logistics Market: Segmentation

The global smart logistics market can be segmented on the basis of components, industry vertical, and regions.

Segmentation of the Smart Logistics Market by Services:

Hardware

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Segmentation of the Smart Logistics Market by Industry Verticals:

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Aviation and Marine

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Others

Smart Logistics Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the smart logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Arkessa, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Orbcomm Inc., among others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Smart Logistics solutions) are focusing on expanding their presence in the market by collaborating with various tier-1 companies. For instance, in May 2018, AT&T partnered with Honeywell International Inc., for delivering Internet of Things (IoT) technology to aircraft and freight solutions in countries across the globe, especially in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/24457

Smart Logistics Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the smart logistics market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart logistics market during the forecast period, owing to maximum adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data etc., required for enabling a connected environment and smart logistics, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart logistics market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing economic growth, internet penetration, and demand for advanced smart and connected devices. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global smart logistics market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Smart Logistics Market segments

Global Smart Logistics Market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Smart Logistics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Smart Logistics Market

Global Smart Logistics Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Smart Logistics Market

Smart Logistics Technology

Value Chain of Smart Logistics Market

Global Smart Logistics Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Smart Logistics market includes

North America Smart Logistics Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Smart Logistics Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Smart Logistics Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Smart Logistics Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Smart Logistics Market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Smart Logistics Market

China Smart Logistics Market

Middle East and Africa Smart Logistics Market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint