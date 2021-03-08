Degradable Materials Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Degradable Materials Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Degradable Materials market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Degradable Materials market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Degradable Materials market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Degradable Materials market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Degradable Materials market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Degradable Materials market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Degradable Materials Market Research Report: Metabolix, BASF, Corbion (PURAC), Natureworks, Biome Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On, Meredian, Tianan Biologic Materials

Global Degradable Materials Market by Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), PHBV, Others

Global Degradable Materials Market by Application: Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Electronics Packaging, Others

The global Degradable Materials market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Degradable Materials market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Degradable Materials market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Degradable Materials market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Degradable Materials market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Degradable Materials market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Degradable Materials market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Degradable Materials market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Degradable Materials market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Degradable Materials market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Degradable Materials market?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Degradable Materials Market Overview

1.1 Degradable Materials Product Overview

1.2 Degradable Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.2 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

1.2.3 PHBV

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Degradable Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Degradable Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Degradable Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Degradable Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Degradable Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Degradable Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Degradable Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Degradable Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Degradable Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Degradable Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Degradable Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Degradable Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Degradable Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Degradable Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Degradable Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Degradable Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Degradable Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Degradable Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Degradable Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Degradable Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Degradable Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Degradable Materials Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Degradable Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Degradable Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Degradable Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Degradable Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Degradable Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Degradable Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Degradable Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Degradable Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Degradable Materials by Application

4.1 Degradable Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Packaging

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging

4.1.3 Electronics Packaging

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Degradable Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Degradable Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Degradable Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Degradable Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Degradable Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Degradable Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Degradable Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials by Application

5 North America Degradable Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Degradable Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Degradable Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Degradable Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Degradable Materials Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Degradable Materials Business

10.1 Metabolix

10.1.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

10.1.2 Metabolix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Metabolix Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Metabolix Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Metabolix Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BASF Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Corbion (PURAC)

10.3.1 Corbion (PURAC) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Corbion (PURAC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Corbion (PURAC) Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Corbion (PURAC) Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Corbion (PURAC) Recent Development

10.4 Natureworks

10.4.1 Natureworks Corporation Information

10.4.2 Natureworks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Natureworks Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Natureworks Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Natureworks Recent Development

10.5 Biome Technologies

10.5.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Biome Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Biome Technologies Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Biome Technologies Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Biome Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Plantic Technologies

10.7.1 Plantic Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Plantic Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Plantic Technologies Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Plantic Technologies Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Plantic Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Bio-On

10.8.1 Bio-On Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bio-On Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bio-On Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bio-On Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Bio-On Recent Development

10.9 Meredian

10.9.1 Meredian Corporation Information

10.9.2 Meredian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Meredian Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Meredian Degradable Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Meredian Recent Development

10.10 Tianan Biologic Materials

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Degradable Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tianan Biologic Materials Degradable Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tianan Biologic Materials Recent Development

11 Degradable Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Degradable Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Degradable Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

