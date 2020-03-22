Dehydrated Garlic Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global dehydrated garlic market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2018. The market growth is attributed to increasing penetration of the product as an important ingredient in the formulation of all regional cuisines. Dehydrated garlic offers a perfect substitute to its chopped counterparts as it is ready to use and comes in various variants, which makes it suitable for use in household and food service industries.

Shifting customer preferences from fresh to dehydrated garlic are driving the market. Along with adding flavor to food, these products is capable of providing health benefits as a result of presence of various essential nutrients. Allicin, diallyl disulfide, and s-allyl cysteine are some of the compounds that help in curing various health problems. The product also acts as a source of incredible essential nutritional constituents such as manganese, selenium, calcium, copper, potassium, phosphorus, iron, Vitamin B1, B6, and Vitamin C.

Various factors including variety, easy product access, enhanced functionalities, high ease of incorporation in local cuisines, and affordable price preposition are expected to remain favorable for promoting the utility of the dehydrated products. These products are available in a price starting from USD 1000 per tons. The ease of ordering dehydrated garlic through online channels has provided the customers with various packaged variants with discounted prices.

Garlic has a softened flavor post roasting, which gives it a balanced, delicate, and nutty flavor. As a result, it is formulated in the preparation of stir fries, curries, soups, sauces, pickles, and many more dishes. It compliments onion, tomatoes, chili, ginger, basil, turmeric, beans, chicken, pork, and seafood among other myriads of food items. Dehydrated garlic comes with an additional benefit as its flavoring characteristic enhances with a spicy taste after a desired time interval.

Product Insights of Dehydrated Garlic Market

In terms of revenue, flakes and cloves held the largest share of more than 50.0% in 2018. This growth is attributed to the extensive application of flakes and cloves in the commercial purpose businesses including restaurants, eateries, and other similar FMCG organizations. The discretion to use cloves according to requirements by chopping, mincing, or converting them into powder promotes the products utility over other counterparts.

Furthermore, the providers of dehydrated garlic understand the concern of the dominant flavor of garlic, which at times subdues the other ingredients. To combat the challenge, mild dehydrated products are available in the species such as simoneti and burgundy. For medium flavor, inchelium Red and Locati are available and similarly, for strong flavors metechi and Chinese purple are available. Thus, consumers can use mild variety for subtle flavors and strong variety for bold flavors.

The granules and powder segment is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the convenience offered by these products while adding in food as well as medicine preparation. It saves a lot of labor and energy cost dedicated to grinding. Furthermore, the roasted form of the granules and powder brings up a nutty flavor, which is largely preferred among the millennials at a global level.

Application Insights of Dehydrated Garlic Market

The B2B sector accounted for a revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2018. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising demand for dehydrated garlic among various hotels, restaurants, food chains, and pharmaceutical companies. Garlic fortified products including creamy roasted potato soup, sticky chicken bites, butter roasted chicken thighs, and steak and lobster with spicy roasted chimichurri butter are some of the popular delicacies.

Preference for garlic flavored food is not only limited to eateries but it also finds utility in the packaged food industry. Garlic acts as major ingredient for ketchup, sauce, and flavored cheese manufacturers. Miss Vickies, Smiths, Lays Wise, Quinoa chips, Tostitos, Pafrita, Deli, and Wise are some of the brands that offer garlic flavored food. Dehydrated garlic is preferred over its conventional counterpart owing to the fact that all dehydration is necessary for sustenance of the edible item.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment was the largest distribution channel in 2018 in terms of revenue as well as volume owing to easy availability and dependence of the common crowd and restaurants on local stores supermarkets. The reliability is high on these stores on account of ease of availability, instant availability, and choice of physical verification among buyers before making any purchasing decision. Along with this, it can be observed that generation X is yet to adapt to the technical evolution as it hugely relies on manual work.

The online segment is expected to register a volume-based CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025. The familiarity with smart phones, e-retailing, and e-shopping among millennials is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Furthermore, gigantic assortment of a variety of dehydrated garlic in different forms is possible with online stores only. Thus, a large part of the consumer base relies on the online distribution. E-retailers including Alibaba and Indiamart are acting as a catalyst to this growth. The large vendor assortment and possibility to negotiate the price with increasing quantity is a lucrative advantage that online offers as compared to their offline counterparts.

Regional Insights of Dehydrated Garlic Market

Asia Pacific accounted for a volume share of more than 35.0% for the year 2018. This growth is attributed to the predominant consumption of garlic as a key ingredient in the preparation of Chinese cuisine. The delicious tang of ginger and garlic in every dish from stews to stir fries has made it one of the most renowned cuisines across the world. Enhanced consumption is owing to the belief that dehydrated garlic has a positive effect on stomach, spleen, and lungs. Its thioallyl compounds are considered to act as elixir, leading to longitivity. The Chinese herbal practitioners use aged garlic, which is dehydrated to treat heart diseases, slow platelet clumping, lower cholesterol, protect against cancer, reduce blood triglycerides, and enhance the overall immune system.

Market Share Insights of Dehydrated Garlic Market

Some of the key players operating in the global dehydrated garlic market are Apple Food Industries, AsianFood Export, Ganesh Dehy Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd., Harsh Impex, Jiyan Food Ingredients, KOHINOOR FOOD INDUSTRIES, Natural Agro Food, Nature Exports Co., and SHANDONG YUMMY Food Ingredients CO., LTD. The market is fragmented owing to very low entry barriers, which could be attributed to high concentration of small medium enterprises in developing countries including China and India. Increasing demand for organic products, along with product availability at discounted price, is increasing the competition among the industry participants.

