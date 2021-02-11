Demand and Growth of Car Rental Market 2014 and is Expected to reach $164,335 million by 2022

The global car rental market was valued at $79,648 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $164,335 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 to 2022. Car rental companies offer automobiles on rent with a suitable fee for a certain duration that can range from hours to months. Various types of cars are available on rent, including economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars, SUV’s and MUV’s. These cars are rented for different purposes, including airport transport, local usage, outstation, event transportation, self-drive, and employee transportation. Besides the basic vehicle on rent, car rental firms often offer additional services such as entertainment systems, GPS navigation systems, and insurance.

These companies offer their facilities to people who do not own a vehicle, whose vehicle is out of maintenance, or having no access or limited access to personal vehicles. In addition, owners of broken vehicles and tourists & travelers avail these services. This service is generally structured across various local branches that facilitates customer for easy returning of the vehicles at their preferred location. The car rental market is often managed through websites, allowing customers for online reservations.

Some of the key players of Car Rental Market:

Avis Budget Group, Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt Rent a Car, Uber Technologies Inc., Localiza, Eco Rent a Car, and Budget Rent a Car System, Inc.

Global Car Rental Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Car Rental industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The market segmentation is based on type of car, rental category, and geography. The type of car segment is categorized into luxury car, executive car, economical car, sports utility vehicle, and multi utility vehicle. The rental category is bifurcated into on airport and off airport rental. Off airport rental is sub segmented into local usage, outstation, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Car Rental market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of Car Rental Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Car Rental Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Car Rental Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

