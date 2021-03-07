Demand and Growth of Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market 2023 key players like CA Technologies,CensorNet Ltd.,Deepnet Security,Early Warning Services, LLC

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking.

Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

Some of the key players of Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market:

CA Technologies,CensorNet Ltd.,Deepnet Security,Early Warning Services, LLC,Gemalto NV,SecurEnvoy Ltd.,StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.,Symantec Corporation,TeleSign,VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

