Demand for Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

Deodorant is a substance that is applied to the body parts to prevent body odor that is majorly caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration in major body parts such as armpits, feet and other areas of the body. Antiperspirants are regarded as sub category of deodorant. Deodorants and antiperspirants contain ingredients that can control sweat and body odour safely and effectively coming from body parts. Antiperspirants not only affect the odor of the body, also reduces sweating by affecting sweat glands. Antiperspirants are majorly applied to the underarms of the body, where as deodorants can also be applied to the feet and other body parts as body spray. Deodorants and antiperspirants are mostly confused as similar product, but both differ in function and application. Antiperspirants control sweating and body odour in two different steps. Firstly it prevents sweat reaching the skin surface, and secondly it eliminates the bacteria that causes body odour as it contain antimicrobial agent as its major ingredient. On the other hand, deodorants only contain antimicrobial agents that prevent body odour coming from different part of the body, but are unable to control the flow of sweat. There is one similarity between both deodorants and antiperspirants that both contain fragrances which helps in keeping body odour away from the body.

Antiperspirant contains aluminum salt, which when applied on the body part dissolves in the sweat or moisture on the skin and forms a gel. This gel creates a temporary barrier near the sweat gland and prevents or reduces the amount of sweat to flow from the body part. Antiperspirants and deodorants contain many ingredients that can minimize sweating, keeping the individuals feel fresh throughout the day. Alcohol, aluminum salts, antimicrobials, fragrance and skin conditioners, carrier substances, parabens and propellants are some of the ingredients used to manufacture deodorants and antiperspirants that helps in keeping the sweat and body odour away from the body.

On the bases of function the global deodorants and antiperspirants market can be bifurcated into aerosol sprays, creams, roll-on and gel. These products are known differently in different regions. In the European countries these are popularly used as aerosol sprays and roll-on and in the U.S. these are used as solid and gel form.

North America has the largest market for deodorants and antiperspirants, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the largest consumer of deodorants and antiperspirants. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period, with Europe showing average growth. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the coming future. Increasing domestic demand from the emerging markets of China and India is expected to boost the market for deodorants and antiperspirants in Asia Pacific.

Increasing population coupled with increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and china is expected to drive the global deodorants and antiperspirants market. Increasing disposable income allow the customer to spend more on luxury products among which these products plays key role. From being non-essential product, deodorants and antiperspirants products have emerged as an essential product in today’s era. Also, economic development in growing markets coupled with increased demand for youth-oriented products and celebrity scents are expected to drive the global deodorants and antiperspirants market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global deodorants and antiperspirants market are –

Unilever

Cavinkare

Addidas

Nike

Procter & Gamble

Godrej and Garnier

