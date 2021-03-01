Demand for Marketing Automation Software to Increase from End-use Industries and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market 2017 – 2025

Marketing Automation Software Market: Introduction

Marketing automation accredits to software tools and platforms which are implemented by enterprises to manage all kinds of operation effectively. Marketing automation software allows organizations to automate, integrate, and measure marketing tasks and productivity to improve operational efficiency. Marketing automation software is a component of customer relationship management (CRM) which allows automating in marketing process which in turn eliminates time consuming operations related to customer manual data management. As there is an increase in competition among enterprises, marketing automation software helps to keep track of changing day-to-day demand of customer to minimize retardation.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14419

Marketing automation software has several functions such as email marketing, campaign management, engagement marketing, CRM integration, social marketing capabilities, mobile marketing capabilities and marketing analytics.

Marketing Automation Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Now-a-days, enterprises are growing with rapid speed so they are opting for marketing automation software because of increasing need for better customer experience is one of the major factor driving the market of market automation software. Market automation software solution provides optimal automated solution to improve marketing and sales activities. Moreover, implementation of marketing automation software using cloud based deployment like software as a service(S-a-a-S) is also, an another key driving factor of marketing automation market.

Presently, lack of comprehensive integration strategy and Interoperability issues are the major restraints faced by most of the enterprises while adopting marketing automation software.

Marketing Automation Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Cloud based

On-premises

Segmentation on the basis of end-users:

Small scale and medium scale

Large scale

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

Academics and Education

Healthcare

Advertising

Manufacturing and Distribution

Media

BFSI

Others

Access Full Report Segmentation Analysis @ \https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14419

Marketing Automation Software Market: Key players

Some of the key players of marketing automation software market are: IBM Corp., Oracle, Adobe system, SAP SE ,Salesforce , SAS Institute, Cognizant technology solution, Etrigue, Hatchbuck and Hubspot.

Marketing Automation Software Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North American region is holding the largest market share of marketing automation software market owing to increased focus among enterprises to adopt marketing automation software which help to improve customer experience and to procure more information.

In European region, marketing automation software market is witnessing slow growth owing less adoption of software by medium scale enterprises.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Marketing Automation Software Market Segments

Marketing Automation Software market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Marketing Automation Software Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Marketing Automation Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Marketing Automation Software Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Marketing Automation Software Market, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14419