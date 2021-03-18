Demand for North America Digital Transformation Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness Upto 2025
“Digital transformation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2020 to 2025.”
With the adoption of digital solutions, organizations are being able to reach maximum number of end-users. This is due to rising adoption of smart devices including, tablets and smartphones globally, as well as increasing penetration of internet services. Over the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the number of smartphone and internet users, in the developing and emerging countries. This is attributed to the constantly decreasing prices of internet and smart devices as well as rising affordability of people in these countries.
To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005037/
Digital solutions has created a potential for companies to reach a huge mass of audience worldwide. For instance, Uber and Lyft, on-demand transportation companies, utilized digital platform and earned a huge success. These companies can be considered as a key illustration of how implementation of strategy and innovation, empowered by technology, can suddenly impact the development of the whole industry. Furthermore, in the fastest growing e-commerce market, more and more SMEs are now using online platform for providing their offerings to the customers. This has enabled them to extend their market reach, enhance external communication, augment sales, improve speed of processing, improve company image, as well as increase employee productivity.
Currently, US is dominating the global digital transformation market in terms of installation which in turn boost the demand for digital Transformation. This is due to the reason that the region is highly advanced in terms of technology as well as economy. Also, the region is one of the early adopters of new technology in any market. Therefore, the digital transformation solution has already been adopted by most of the industry verticals in the region and is still increasing with the increase in the number of companies in the region in different verticals.
NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION
-North America Digital Transformation Market By Component
– Solution
– Service
-North America Digital Transformation Market By Type
– Cloud
– On-Premise
-North America Digital Transformation Market By End-User
– BFSI
– Healthcare
– Education
– Retail
– IT & Telecom
– Logistics & Transportation
– Manufacturing
– Others
-North America Digital Transformation Market By Country
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005037/
Reasons to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America Digital Transformation market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America Digital Transformation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.