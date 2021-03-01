Demand for WiMAX Solution to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception and Growing Awareness 2017 – 2025

WiMAX Solution Market: Introduction

WiMAX solution market is emphasized to undergo significant growth owing to its varied application in consumer electronics goods. WiMAX solution offers significant range and bandwidth than wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi) family network such as Wireless LAN. Moreover, WiMAX can deliver broadband speed up to 75mbps and wide range access up to 30-35 miles. WiMAX solution can be integrated into mobile or fixed network, making it as a good accompaniment to wireless fidelity for continuous indoor or outdoor coverage. Additionally, for implementing high interactive services WiMAX can be paired up with DVB-T (digital video broadcasting terrestrial), which will fuel the WiMAX solution market.

WiMAX solutions offer assorted range of applications such as delivery of data, streaming video, VoIP to consumer and cost effectiveness as compare to 2G and 3G technologies. WiMAX solution endeavors predominant network consistency in addition to immense network security, owing to its data encryption method.

WiMAX Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

WiMAX Solution has opted several advanced technologies such as orthogonal frequency division multiplexing access (OFDMA) and multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) which are the major factors driving WiMAX solution market. WIMAX solution which is implemented by using OFDMA technology provides superior coverage and capacity with fewer cell sites and it is cost efficient.

Additionally, Wi-MAX solutions can be categorized as stationary WiMAX, WiMAX on the move and rural WiMAX. By implementing WiMAX on the move user can connect to the network through portable devices such as laptops and portable Mp3 players. While, Rural WiMAX are fascinated by offering tax subsidies and incentives which help to assist for fetching broadband in rural areas.

However, high operational and installation cost, and signal interruption by cause of poor environmental condition are the major challenges faced while adopting WiMAX solutions will tends to hamper the WiMAX solutions market .

WiMAX Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of product:

Stationary WiMAX

WiMAX on the move

Rural WiMAX

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Residential

Personal

Enterprise

WiMAX Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of WiMAX solution market are: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel, Packet One Network, Fujitsu Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Samsung, Alcatel-Lucent, Motorola, AirSpan Networks, Beceem Communications, Xilinx Inc. and Alvarion Technologies Ltd.

WiMAX Solution Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share of Wimax solution market owing to large technology slick consumer base, will grow the WiMAX solution market in positive manner.

In Asia Pacific region, WiMAX solutions market is growing faster considering high internet penetration in countries such as India, Indonesia and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

WiMAX Solution Market Segments

WiMAX Solution Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

WiMAX Solution Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

WiMAX Solution Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

WiMAX Solution Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for WiMAX Solution, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

