Demand-Supply Scenario of North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4.92 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.53 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The integration of electronics in the automotive industry is fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor in advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT based applications is anticipated to boost semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. Potentially, the automotive and industrial sectors present more substantial opportunities as compared to other industries due to the volumetric implementations of semiconductors and subsequently drive the demands for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The development of smart cars and connected cars presents vast potentials for the semiconductor industry. In recent times, researches in the automobile domain have laid immense emphasis on increasing the rider as well as passenger comfort and safety in the cars during driving. Electronics implementations have found increasing applications in the automotive sector for improving the passenger as well as rider safety and comfort. Although these technologies are in their initial stages of commercialization and market development, many automotive OEMs across the globe have been instrumental in the integrations of these technologies.

The 2.5D segment is the leading dimension with the highest market share in Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. 2.5D, which is also called as interposer technology, and it integrates several integrate several electronic devices in a single package. These semiconductor components are used in applications where low power and higher performance are the critical parameters. Also, 2.5D architectures are paired with stack memory modules, particularly high-bandwidth memory in order to improve performance.

Germany dominated the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market across the European region through the forecast period. Germany stands in the fourth position for the largest manufacturer of electronics products across the globe and is also a 6th largest export market of semiconductor manufacturing equipment for the US. Germany is also the most significant European market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. However, due to a decline in the overall semiconductor industry in Germany, there has been a decline in the types of machinery used for semiconductor manufacturing.

