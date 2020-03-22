Denim Jeans Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global denim jeans market size was valued at USD 64.62 billion in 2018. The market is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2019 to 2025. Growing target population across the globe and rise in consumer disposable income levels, especially in emerging countries like India and China, are projected to be among the key growth-driving factors for the market.

Constant product innovations in the market and improving standards of living will drive the demand further. Rising awareness about the availability of a variety of products, such as boot cut, high rise, cropped, skinny, tapered, and regular fit jeans, is also contributing to the market expansion. In addition, rise in demand for branded apparels will fuel the growth.

Influence of the social media platforms is further expected to spur the market growth. Moreover, growing apparel market across the globe with the introduction of premium and branded products is likely to have a significant impact on denim jeans market development. Major manufacturers have undertaken several business strategies, such as geographical and capacity expansion, M&A, and R&D, to boost their sales.

This, in turn, will propel the global market growth. North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast years.

Sales Channel Insights

Offline sales channel held the largest market share of more than 85% in the year 2018. Rise in the number of fashion stores and specialty and department stores have contributed significantly to the segment growth. Moreover, availability of high-quality cost-effective products in this segment will contribute to the growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the online sales channel segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising number and popularity of e-commerce websites, such as Myntra, Amazon, and Flipkart, offering a wide range of products. Moreover, increasing number of internet and smartphone users is likely to support the product sales through online channels, thereby augmenting segment growth.

End User Insights

Men end user segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 55% in 2018. The segment will retain its leading position throughout the forecast years due to the improved standards of living and demand for trendy fashion apparels. Products, such as patched and studded jeans, are gaining acceptance in the men’s wear market.

Women end user segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.25% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attribute to the high product demand, especially in emerging countries. In addition, constant product innovation in this segment due to changing consumer demands will drive the growth further.

Regional Insights of Denim Jeans Market

North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share over the next few years. It will maintain its dominant position over the forecast period due to growth in the revenue of retail sales in the apparel market. In addition, rising womens wear market in the region is also contributing to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2019 to 2025. Major brands, such as Levi Strauss, ITG, VF, Perry Ellis, and American Eagle Outfitters, are entering the emerging markets of this region due to high growth potential as a result of increasing consumer disposable income levels. In addition, high product demand due to changing lifestyles will support the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Denim Jeans Market

The market is highly competitive and is identified by several initiatives, such as capacity expansion, acquisition and mergers, and product and technological innovations, undertaken by key companies to gain maximum market share. Some of these companies include Levi Strauss & Co.; VF Corp.; The Gap, Inc.; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Kering S.A.; Pepe Jeans S.L.; PVH Corp.; Bestseller A/S, and U.S. Polo Assn.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global denim jeans market report on the basis of sales channel, end user, and region:

