Dental Caries and Endodontic Market: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2020-2026|| Dentsply Sirona; Danaher; Septodont Holding; MANI,INC.; Kerr Corporation; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Ultradent Products

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Dentsply Sirona; Danaher; Septodont Holding; MANI,INC.; Kerr Corporation; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Ultradent Products Inc.; FKG Dentaire; COLTENE Group; Brasseler USA; Henry Schein, Inc.; DiaDent Group International; VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists; Institut Straumann AG; 3M; Zimmer Biomet; KURARAY CO., LTD.; Geistlich Pharma AG; GC Corporation; Keystone Dental Inc; Young Innovations, Inc.; SHOFU DENTAL; ALTATEC GmbH; Alpha Dent Implants; Alpha Dent Implants; HI-TEC IMPLANTS LTD and J. MORITA CORP

Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 13.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

Dental caries commonly known as tooth decay is a dental disease which causes the breaking and weakening of teeth caused by the build-up of acids from bacteria. The color of the tooth decay vary from yellow to black, which with prolonged avoidance causes inflammation in tissue surrounding the tooth, and other infections.

Dental endodontics is the study of dentistry that is focused on the study, prevention diagnosis and treatment of dental pulp. It consists of the clinical practices and science of the dental pulp and any associated periradicular conditions.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence in dental treatment and implant procedures worldwide; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the prevalence of dental caries and endodontics diseases; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint

Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures and treatments; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market

By Product Type Dental Restoration Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Dental Prosthetics Dental Bridges Dental Crowns Dentures Abutments Veneers Inlays & Onlays Endodontic Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Handpieces Endodontic Lasers Consumables Access Preparation Burs Drills Others Shaping & Cleaning Filers & Shapers Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants Others Obturation Filling Materials Others Infection Control Sanitizing Gels Personal Protective Wear Disinfectants

By Material Biomaterials Bone Grafts Tissue Regenerative Materials Membranes Metals Titanium Zirconium Metals-Ceramics Ceramics CAD/CAM Ceramics Others Amalgams Composites Glass Ionomers

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic & Research Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care



Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Market, By Type

8 Global Market, by disease type

9 Global Market, By Deployment

10 Global Market, By End User

11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Market, By Geography

13 Global Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

