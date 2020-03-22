The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Fillings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Fillings Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Fillings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Dental Fillings Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Dental Fillings Market

The global dental fillings market size was estimated at USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental caries is the major driving factor. In addition, high prevalence of other dental conditions, such as tooth decay and cavity due to unhealthy eating habits along with increasing patient awareness and growing geriatric population are expected to fuel the market.

Dental caries is one the highly prevalent oral diseases among children and elderly population in the developing nations, due to unhealthy dietary habits and poor dental hygiene. According to the World Dental Federation, approximately 3.9 billion individuals are affected by dental caries annually, affecting almost half of the worlds population. Dental caries and periodontal diseases are also prevalent in approximately 15% to 20% adult population (between 35 to 44 age group). Such high prevalence is anticipated to drive the demand.

Growing demand for dental aesthetics is also projected to drive the market growth. Individuals are increasingly demanding cosmetic procedures due to rising awareness and rapid technological advancements. The two major categories demanding these procedures comprise boomers and millennials. Boomers majorly demand dental aesthetics, such as implants and veneers for maintaining youthful appearance, whereas millennials are focused on tooth whitening, orthodontia, and more exotic surgeries such as dental bling.

Innovations in tooth filling materials is also anticipated to fuel market growth. Amalgam is the most traditionally used material for dental fillings, which is now modernized with silver and mercury. Silver amalgam is durable and is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children of six years and above. Composite fillings are also updated with powdered glass acrylic resin, which help match the color of teeth. As per American Dental Association, gold is one of the most durable and expensive filling materials available, lasting up to 20 years.

In addition, increasing government initiatives to improve dental health is propelling the dental fillings market. For instance, the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) presents Indian Dental Association (IDAs) aim for better dental health 2020. IDA introduced various cards for check-ups and preventive care under NOHP. Some of the cards offered include Child Oral Health Card, Corporate Oral Health Card, Family Oral Health Card, Special Privilege Card, Muskaan, and Platinum Oral Health Card.

Filling

Type Insights of Dental Fillings Market

Direct filling held the maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to continue leading in the forthcoming years as well owing to easy to perform procedure and. Direct filling is also known as chairside filling since it is placed the same day an individual visits the dentist. The most common material used for dental filling is silver amalgam. Composite resin fillings (white fillings), is also increasingly preferred due to features, such as aesthetic appearance, immediate hardening, and greater strength. It requires less drilling and can be fixed if damaged. All these features are projected to positively influence the demand in near future.

As compared to indirect fillings, direct fillings procedures require less time, which is also expected to propel the market. Moreover, they begin to heal the dental condition soon after the treatment, which again augments the use of direct fillings, thereby driving the segment growth. Glass ionomer is another type of filling material used on baby teeth. It is reasonably priced and prevents tooth decay among kids.

Indirect filling is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for veneers and dentures. Other common restoration procedures are crowns, inlays and onlays, and bridges. A rise in innovations in adhesive dentistry is also fuelling the indirect fillings segment. Innovations such as the use of 3D imaging and CAD technologies and introduction of laser dentistry are anticipated to drive the growth.

Regional Insights of Dental Fillings Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to lead in future as well owing to high prevalence of dental caries and gum disease. According to the World health Organization (WHO), approximately 20% of the adult (35 to 44 years) population and 40% elderly (65 to 74 years) population is diagnosed with gum disease, annually. Such high prevalence of gum diseases is expected to drive the demand for dental fillings over the forecast period.

North America held the second largest market share in 2018 due to increased patient awareness about the severity of disease, supportive reimbursement, and growing number of dental clinics. Moreover, public support for improving access to dental care in U.S. has resulted in the increased adoption of advanced practices for better patient care. This is another factor positively influencing the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to increasing patient pool especially in developing countries, such as India and China, improving healthcare facilities, and growing funding for the advancements of dental accessories. Growing cases of dental caries is also driving the market. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2018, prevalence of dental caries increased to 60%, 78%, and 84% in teenagers, adults, and geriatric population, respectively in India from 2013. Male population comprised higher prevalence in the approximate 12 years and females constituted higher prevalence in older age.

Market Share Insights of Dental Fillings Market

Some of the key market players include Dentsply Sirona, GC America, SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, DenMat Holdings, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, Kettenbach, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Kerr Corporation, and Pentron Clinical Technologies. These companies are adopting growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, expansion of product portfolio, and R&D in filling materials, among others.

Nobio, a manufacturer of microbes-resistant materials recently received FDA approval for microbial resistant dental fillings. As the name suggests, this dental filling is less prone to bacteria compared to metallic filling. The company also studied that annually, approximately 200 million dental restorations are performed in U.S. Amongst these, two third population demand the replace of previous restorations due to contact with bacteria or re-development of dental caries. Owing to this, Nobio introduced microbe-resistant materials, which are not solvent, non-toxic, and durable.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dental Fillings Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global dental fillings market report on the basis of filling type and region:

Filling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Direct

Amalgam

Composites

Glass Ionomer

Other Direct Fillings

Indirect

All Ceramic

Metal-Ceramic

Metal Alloys

Other Indirect Filings

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Dental Fillings Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580