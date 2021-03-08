Dental Liners and Bases Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% By 2023 – 3M, Coltene, Danaher, Denmat, GC

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Dental Liners and Bases Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

The global dental liners and bases market was valued at $1,292 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,057 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. Dental liners are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed in the form of thin layers over exposed dentine within cavity preparation. On the contrary, dental bases are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed on the floor of the cavity preparation in a relatively thicker consistency.

The major functions of dental liners include dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulation of the formation of secondary dentine. On the other hand, dental bases are largely employed to offer pulpal protection via thermal insulation. In addition, they are utilized to line out undercut areas for indirect restorations that include gold or composite inlays. Dental liners and bases form an integral part of dental caries management, wherein several dental liner/bases materials such as zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, and resin modified glass ionomers are used.

Get Sample Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013881

Market players have invested in developing dental liners/bases products that can aid in several dental restoration treatment methods. For instance, Kerr Corporation offers calcium hydroxide-based cavity (dental) liner, Life, which is designed for direct pulp capping from mechanical exposure when root canal treatment is declined by patient. Moreover, 3M ESPE offers resin-modified glass ionomer, Vitrebond Plus, which is used for dentin lining of deep preparations. These product offerings by market players have increased the accessibility of dental liners/bases across different regions, further fueling the market growth.

The global dental liners and bases market is segmented based on material, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is classified into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin modified glass ionomers, and others. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Ask for Discount at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013881

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Dental Liners and Bases Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Dental Liners and Bases Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Dental Liners and Bases Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Dental Liners and Bases Market Overview

5.2 Global Dental Liners and Bases Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Dental Liners and Bases Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013881

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.