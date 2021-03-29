Dental Practice Management Software Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2027

Web-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow the market for dental practice management software over the forecast period for delivery mode segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Delivery Mode and Component”. The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721.00 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental practice management software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode.

However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

The market for dental practice management software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, DentiMax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, and Compudent Systems Inc. Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market.

For instance, during March, 2019, Carestream Dental pre-launched its first comprehensive cloud dental care management solution in Europe at the International Dental Show 2019. The new care management platform is the only cloud service that combines powerful cloud imaging, focused workflow, intuitive design and easy access to patient data through which dental professionals can manage patient care.

The report segments the global dental practice management software market as follows:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market – By Component



Scheduling Software

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Insurance Management Software

Other Components

